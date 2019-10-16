LAKEVIEW — Lakeview Town Council has completed a new town water master plan that aims to finally address the most commonly maligned issue from residents – water quality.
Despite routine flushing of lines, recent replacement of much of the main line of pipes from rusting steel pipes to plastic; Lakeview’s water system gets heavily criticized for its metallic taste and occasionally dirty appearance. When lines are being flushed residents are asked not to do laundry, and often dirt will come through lines when faucets haven’t been turned on for several days, but water quality within town limits is within federal standards of quality.
The issue has been the sources from which water supply is pulled from wells, with aquifers influenced by active geothermal activity and ancient lake bed material high in iron and manganese. The levels of both iron and manganese are within standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), but exceed EPA’s secondary contaminant recommendations. The result is a water supply that sometimes tastes dirty or foul, and can appear off-color. One of Lakeview’s wells also registers trace amounts of arsenic, enough to have it removed from the active water system.
Price tag
In collaboration with Anderson Engineering & Surveying, the Town of Lakeview finally has a plan in place to fix the water supply, but it comes at a cost. Currently submitted for application of funds, the plan estimates costs at $9.7 million, with an expected rise in Lakeview resident’s monthly water rates of $20 to $30 as a result.
Lakeview interim Co-Town Manager and Public Works Director Jeff Marshall is confident funding can be in place by the end of the year, with construction to begin in the spring. The plan calls for a new water treatment facility, as well as replacement of main lines and repairs to several wells. There are also plans for an arsenic treatment facility specific to the north well so that it can be reconnected to the system. While Public Works has been proactive to flush lines and clean tanks, the community system is aging and overdue for a major overhaul.
“It has been one of our biggest weak points, we have had water quality questions in Lakeview forever,” said Marshall. “People are fed up with it. We went through a master plan that addresses every issue with our water quality. We are getting finances in place, dealing with USDA and Business Oregon, I think by the end of this year we will have the funding in place for it, and can start next spring.”
Project area
Planned pipe replacement includes the area along Highway 395 North in Lakeview, much of the downtown area, un-annexed areas west of the railroad tracks between O through V Streets, and south of South Ninth Street. Well improvements, specifically to wells two, seven and eight, will include cleaning, conditioning and potential casing replacement.
According to Marshall, the cost of the project could result in monthly water costs potentially doubling, but considers this a price citizens will be willing to pay for the improved water quality.
“Right now we have one of the lowest water rates in the state, and afterwards we will still be in the lower 50% of the state, but prices will be considerably higher than it is now,” said Marshall. “The fact that our water problems are aesthetic and isn’t a health hazard, that puts us low on the pole for grants. If we had an issue that was a health risk then we would be looking at grants.”
Mixed results
While the treatment facility and new lines may address water quality in the primary system, many of Lakeview’s residential properties are also long overdue for renovation of plumbing systems, so overall water quality may vary from home to home dependent on age and status of pipes.
Not all believe the upgrades and subsequent price hikes will be tolerated, particularly for those on a fixed income. Lakeview Town Council Member Darwin Johnson at their Tuesday, Oct. 8 meeting believed that increases of $20 or more, matched with school bonds and other increases, could be more than some residents can afford.
“I think it will be tough to swallow all of the cost increases,” said Johnson. “It is going to get tough for a lot of residents, particularly those on a fixed income. I know we agreed to move forward on the application process, but let’s not buy into a $10 million cost until the public has bought in on it too. It may be a lot for people to weigh out.”
Funding is being sought for the project through Business Oregon Infrastructure Finance Authority and USDA Rural Utilities Service.