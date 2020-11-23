The IOOF Cemetery in Lakeview will be an official 2020 location for the national Wreaths Across America program.
This is the first year that Lake County will participate in the national event.
Wreaths Across America has grown into a national movement of volunteers and communities coming together to remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, and teach the next generation about the sacrifices they made.
This year, there will be more than 2,100 participating locations placing wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day — Saturday, Dec. 19 — with more than two million volunteers coming together.
The goal for Lakeview IOOF Cemetery is to raise enough funds to place 170 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes buried there.
Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America, or sponsoring a wreath for the IOOF Cemetery in Lakeview, are invited to visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/ORIOOL to learn more.