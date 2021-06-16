Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

A California man was arrested in Lake County last week in connection with the shooting of 46-year-old Lawrence Mann of Lakeview.

Wade Alvis, 48, allegedly shot Mann in the left wrist during a late-night altercation in Lakeview on June 7, Lake County court documents showed. 

Alvis, of Alturas, Calif., was arrested June 9 by Oregon State Police and Lake County deputies. Alvis was charged with first degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon. According to court documents, Alvis pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

On the night of the alleged shooting, Alvis was staying at his girlfriend's house in Lakeview, a state police affidavit stated. Mann, and potentially others, were present at the house on the 500 block of North J Street.

At around 10:30 p.m., "after all parties had been drinking vodka," Alvis allegedly pushed his girlfriend, the affidavit stated. Mann, who according to court documents is Alvis' girlfriend's cousin, then got into a physical altercation with Alvis. 

Alvis then pulled out a pistol and allegedly shot Mann in the left wrist "causing significant injury breaking multiple bones," the affidavit stated.

Mann was taken to the Lake District Hospital and according to a state police release was later taken to St. Charles in Bend.

Alvis was later arrested in Lakeview and lodged in the Lake County Jail on a $200,000 bail. He was arraigned Tuesday and will have a pre-trial conference hearing June 21, court records show.

