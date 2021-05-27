The Tallman Rock Chippers Club in Lakeview is returning to the Lake County Fairgrounds this Memorial Day weekend with a two-day rock and gem show on Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30.
This will be the 40th year of the rock and gem show that the Tallman Rock Chippers have held in Lakeview; last year’s show was canceled due to COVID restrictions.
LeRoy Johnson, president of the Tallman Rock Chippers, said in the past the show was generally held in August but had to be moved due to wildfires impacting the area, as fire crews would often use the Lake County Fairgrounds as a base camp. The Tallman Rock Chippers then moved the show closer to Mother’s Day in May, but the often wet weather did not allow for field trips to various rock hounding sites nearby.
Eventually the Rock Chippers decided that Memorial Day Weekend would work the best, as the weather is warming up, it is generally not as wet as other times of the year, and the smoke is minimal.
The event is free for all ages, and there will be a variety of door prizes. To help keep the non-profit operating, people can purchase raffle tickets for $1 per ticket at the event for a wide variety of prizes.
There will be 10 vendors — the vast majority will be selling different types of stones and rocks. Most of them will be polished, though some vendors will be selling rough stone. Some vendors will be selling jewelry as well.
Children are welcome to join in the fun; activities will be available to keep them entertained. Kids will have a chance to win a grab bag of different kinds of rocks and stones in the Wheel of Fortune game. Where the wheel lands will determine the prize won.
At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both May 29 and May 30, the Tallman Rock Chippers will be scattering a variety of stones throughout the Fairgrounds outside the exhibit halls. Children can search and collect the stones and get to keep their finds.
People who wish to learn how to make their own arrowheads can do so with a demonstration by Curt Philips, who will be coming from Klamath Falls. He will be demonstrating techniques for making arrowheads on both Saturday and Sunday throughout the day. Participants do not need to bring their own obsidian, as Philips will have obsidian for purchase if people wish to follow along.
Johnson will be displaying his private collection of different styles of rocks and gems he has found across the southern portion of Lake County. He said all pieces in the collection have been found within 90 minutes of Lakeview — and there’s a wide variety.
Johnson will be leading field trips to different locations just outside of Lakeview. The field trips will leave promptly at 8 a.m. from the Lake County Fairgrounds; Johnson said one trip will be to a sunstone location on both days. The other location had yet to be determined as of press time.
The Tallman Rock Chippers are always looking for people to join the group. Membership cost is $5 for an individual and $10 for a family; memberships are good for one year. Applications will be available at the show.
For more information contact Johnson at 541-947-4267. The Lake County Fairgrounds are located at 1900 N. 4th St., Lakeview.