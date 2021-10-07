The Bureau of Land Management Lakeview District will be performing aerial herbicide applications across 21,909 acres starting October 13 and is expected to be completed by November 15 depending on weather conditions.
The proposed herbicide applications will be conducted in the following areas: South Warner, Picture Rock, Clover Flat/Cougar Peak Fire area, Silver Lake, Dragon Rock Fire, Willow Valley Fire, Windy Ridge, Double J Fire area, and Horton Rim West.
The objective of these projects is to restore wildlife habitat that has been degraded by invasive annual grass species. The herbicides to be used for these projects are Imazapic and glyphosate. Imazapic is used as a pre-emergent herbicide that prevents germination of winter annual grass species such as cheatgrass (Broums tectorum), Medusahead (Taeniatherum caput-medusae), and North Africa grass (Ventenata dubia). Glyphosate is applied as a foliar spray at low rates to control emerged annual grasses without harming perennial grasses.
Maps will be posted along the main roads entering the project areas a couple of days before treatment and will be removed once treatment is complete. Treatments will take up to four weeks for implementation and are dependent upon weather conditions.
For information regarding the Klamath Falls Field Office projects, please contact Kevin Heatley, Klamath Falls field manager, at 541-885-4101, or Kerry Johnston, botanist, at 541-885-4136.