LAKEVIEW – Area health professionals are urging area residents to take steps to protect their personal health and the health of their community as concerns increase about viruses like the flu and COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, according to a news release.
“We want patients to be prepared for the changes we’ve made at Lake Health District facilities throughout Lake County and in Modoc County, as well as aware of steps they can take to protect themselves and the community from the spread of viruses,” said Lake Health District Chief Executive Officer Charles Tveit.
Everyone entering the hospital in Lakeview will be screened before being allowed into the rest of the hospital. This includes answering questions and having their temperature taken.
Patients should be prepared for a longer wait to be admitted. The hospital is also now limiting the number of visitors allowed to enter. There will also be limits on elective procedures.
The changes come as Lake Health District and Lake County Public Health prepare for a potential surge in virus spread in area communities.
“Flu and other viruses are not to be taken lightly and the best thing is to stay home and prevent spreading the illness to others in the community,” said Lake County Public Health Director Judy Clarke.
“It’s especially important to protect those who are immune-compromised where a virus like the flu or COVID-19 can be severe or even deadly. This includes, but is not limited to, the elderly or people with cardiac conditions, diabetes, cancer patients or autoimmune disorders,” Clarke said. “The best thing for people of all ages right now is to stay home to take care of themselves and their family members.
While all ages are encouraged to stay home, area health providers are especially encouraging adults over the age of 60 and those with compromised immune systems to stay home for self-care and to avoid virus exposure.
Other measures to prevent virus spread is to practice good hygiene – washing hands frequently, not touching your face and regularly cleaning surfaces. Gatherings, especially for those over the age of 60, should be less than 10 people.
Patients with mild flu-like symptoms are asked to stay home. If symptoms become severe, including prolonged high fever or shortness of breath, they should contact the hospital at 541-947-2114 or Public Health at 541-947-6045 before coming in.
“We’re also asking people to be thoughtful about whether they are having a medical emergency,” Tveit said. “If it is unclear, they should call the hospital or Public Health first.”
With all the new parameters to help area residents get through the viral situation, Lake County’s medical providers want to provide reassurance that they are here to help.
“At all times we will provide care for anyone with a medical emergency,” Tveit said.
“Most importantly, we want everyone to remember – think of your own health as well as that of others in the community,” Clarke said. “Help take care of each other. Call, video chat, work in your yard or take a hike in nature – there are ways to connect without spreading viruses over the next several weeks.”
“Lake District would like to thank the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont-Winema National Forest and Lakeview District Bureau of Land Management for their assistance and collaboration with logistical planning regarding traffic flow to and from our facility and assisting in delivering prompt notifications to the community,” Tveit said. “Their collaborative efforts are appreciated!”
For more information on Lake Health District visit www.facebook.com/LakeDistrictHospitalOregon.