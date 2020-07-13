KLAMATH FALLS — A walk to explore natural history and human history of Lake Ewauna will be offered Saturday, July 18, by the Klamath County Museum.
The hour-long walk will follow the Wingwatcher Trail, where more than 1,500 trees, shrubs and other plants have been planted to provide shelter and food for wildlife.
A portion of the tour will examine how the lake’s western shore has been transformed by human impacts, including lumber mills and construction of Highway 97.
Another portion of the tour will be devoted to bird and creature watching. Participants will receive a check-off sheet to record their sightings.
The walk is free, but space is limited and registration is required. For more information or to register, contact the Klamath County Museum at 882-1000.