The Bernard Daly Educational Fund awarded $9,000 scholarships to 22 graduates of Lake County high schools.

Scholarships winners were: Jessica House, Ella Pierson, Jillian Rudolph and Kaia Watson from North Lake; Aiden Jones and Henry Hyde, Paisley; Rayanna Blair, Tucker Clarke, Diana Cobain, Dally Evans, Julia Ketcham, Jalen Lampman, Austin Philibert, Donald Riley Shullanberger, Aaron Smith, Connor Steward, Hannah Suba, Zoe Suba, Sarah Theall, Karly Thomas, Alyson Yates and Sierra Zendejas, Lakeside. Caley Creager, a college undergraduate, was also selected.

The awards were funded by the Bernard Daly, Amy Heryford Ousley and James Heryford Ousley educational funds. The Daly fund, which has been in operation since 1922, has now awarded scholarships to 1,965 students in its history.

The Daly board also chose two recipients of the Burt K. Snyder Educational Foundation scholarships for graduate students. Kerri Raven Waldron, who is pursuing a pharmacy degree at Oregon State University, and Nicholas Warner, who is pursuing a degree from the Oregon School of Law, won the $9,000 awards.

