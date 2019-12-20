LAKEVIEW — Warner Canyon Ski Area, located approximately 10 miles northeast of Lakeview, has collected sufficient snow pack to open for the winter ski season starting Saturday, Dec. 21.
Lake County’s lone downhill ski and snowboard recreation area, Warner Canyon’s scale may be modest in contrast to popular regional resorts such as Mt. Bachelor and Mt. Ashland, but maximizes time on the snow with short lift lines, quick trips to the summit, and small crowds. Operated by a local volunteer nonprofit ski club, the Fremont Hilanders, and owned by Lake County; Warner Canyon Ski Area features a lodge, a single handicap-accessible chair lift, over 20 runs of various skill levels, and consistently the lowest lift ticket rates in the state of Oregon. Warner Canyon also features over 25 miles of marked, ungroomed cross-country trails, and snowmobile trails are available nearby at Camas Prairie Snow Park.
Snow levels permitting, Warner Canyon typically opens for the final week of December, providing ample time for students on winter break to get their fix – hence Warner Canyon’s well-deserved nickname as “the world’s biggest babysitter.” In a community like Lakeview where most residents are well known among each other, and many parents volunteer to operate the hill or serve as ski patrol, it is common for parents to drop off kids for a full day of skiing.
Warner Canyon starting on Saturday will remain open daily, except for Christmas Day, through Sunday, Jan. 5. Thereafter Warner Canyon will remain open on weekends and holidays, typically into March, or as long as sufficient snow levels allow. The lodge opens at 8 a.m., with lift operations continuing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Ski season in Lake County culminates each year with SnoFest, a celebratory communal dinner, auction and day of ski races that concludes with a torchlight parade of skiers down the hill. Often, Lakeview High School also hosts competitive ski races through the Oregon Ski School Association (OSSA).
While the summit is modest at an elevation of only 5,700 feet and a vertical drop of 780 feet, Warner Canyon’s size and location tends to keep away large crowds that swamp Bachelor and Ashland, with lines rarely a concern for the lift, and wide open runs to get as much time on the snow as possible. The cozy lodge offers a warm fire and snacks such as hamburgers, hot dogs, breakfast burritos and homemade soups.
The Lakeview ski rental shop, previously located at Affordable Fitness, starting this year has moved to Tall Town Bike & Camp, located at 19 N. E St. in downtown Lakeview. Lift tickets, season passes, and required Sno-park passes are available for purchase at the Warner Canyon ski lodge.
Single-day lift tickets range from $10 to $35, with rates set for senior, child, student and pre-teen discounts. Half-day lift tickets, eligible from noon to 4 p.m., are also available.
Season passes are as little as $40 for children age 5 and under, to $350 for adults (age 19 to 68). Corporate passes are available for $475, and family season passes are $900.
A six-week ski school is offered for kids ranging in age from 5 to 18 starting on Saturday, Jan. 11, available for a $20 registration fee. There is also a no-charge three-week program for first-time skiers.
Warner Canyon Ski Area is located on Highway 140 in Lake County, a brief 20-minute drive northeast of Lakeview. For more information visit www.warnercanyonski.com.