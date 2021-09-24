Lake County’s Chandler Ranch earns 'century status'

The SC, or the Chandler Ranch, was eligible for Century Ranch status in 2018, but received honors after family members completed the recognition process earlier this year. Marie Lee and Tami Simms began seeking the recognition earlier this year in advance of a family reunion.
The SC Ranch is located along Highway 395 north of Lakeview and runs from the highway to Abert Rim with summer pasture on Dicks Creek. The SC’s core ranch spans 1,600 acres that Lee and Simms were able to legally trace for more 100 years through ranch land abstracts.
“That acreage now includes three houses, barns and other outbuildings, the meadows and other fields,” Lee said. “The parcel that was once known as the Heat Chandler ranch (better known later as Lloyd Chandler’s place) could have also been included but the process became too convoluted for us at this time, partly because we were working through the process under a veil of secrecy,” the then-upcoming family reunion where they surprised family members with the Century designation.
“Our great-grandparents, Sol and Hattie Chandler, purchased the ranch in 1899. They sold off that 1,600-acre parcel in 1915 and then had to repossess it in 1918. In 1926 they turned that ranch over to our grandparents, Lottie and Lytle Simms. Lottie was his middle daughter and Lytle was manager of S.B. Chandler’s sheep interests. They had been living on the ranch since late in 1919, the same year that my father, Donald Simms, was born.
“Donald continued to run the ranch until early in the 1980s when it was turned over to his sons, Lytle ‘Sonny’ and Raymond Simms. Later the boys separated the ranch property with Sonny retaining the home ranch while Raymond took the acreage across Highway 395 that is typically summer grazing land. Today that core piece of 1,600 acres is owned and operated by Sonny and his son, Dustin Simms.”
Lee, who has written about the ranch and her family in several historical fiction books, including the recent “Home in God’s Country,” said the ranch “has a special place in the hearts of us who are part of the Chandler family, including the Heat Chandler family. It is the heritage of our souls and the reason we came to existence on planet earth.”
She also added, “Not everyone can have an attachment to a piece of God’s creation in the way of land, but for those who do, cherish it. Everyone has a family lineage and a family story. Whatever your story is, write it down somewhere on a piece of paper or if you have to, write it on the computer. Paper can stay around for a long, long time. Don’t assume that your children don’t care, because someday, someone will care. Here’s to family.”
In the narrative, Lee and Simms also explain the colorful history of the Chandlers.
According to the family history, Bezailial Solomon Chandler and his wife Rebecca and their children left Iowa after the Civil War and took a steamer down the Mississippi River to New Orleans, where they took passage on an ocean-going vessel and sailed to Panama. Their oldest son, Solomon “Sol” Bezailial Chandler, was about 10 years old. He later told of riding mules across Panama to the Pacific Ocean side, where the family boarded another ship and sailed to the San Francisco Bay and up the Sacramento River.
Their journey was prompted by Bezailial’s father, Solomon and his wife, Naomi, who had left Ohio before the Civil War. They had trailed a small herd of shorthorn cattle across the prairie, Rocky Mountains and Sierras to the Sacramento Valley where, years later, they welcomed their son and his family.
While in his teens, Sol joined a sheep shearing crew that worked in the Goose Lake Valley of southern Oregon “where Sol fell in love with the untamed and unclaimed vastness of that country.” In 1871, Sol and Jim McAfee took a homestead in the southern section of Lake County’s Crooked Creek Valley. A year later Sol and McAfee were joined by Sol’s family. Bezailial trailed dairy cattle from the Sacramento Valley and began a dairy business at the homestead, but later moved with his wife to Lakeview.
As Sol took another homestead and began to acquire sheep, he became known as S.B. Chandler. He married Harriet “Hattie” Benefiel. As the family grew to include six children, Sol and Hattie claimed and purchased homesteads. They bought 10,000 acres in the Lower Chewaucan Valley, along with buildings, land and 7,500 sheep. They also bought a large house in Lakeview, where they wintered. Their expanding ranch became known as the Chandler Station Ranch.
For unknown reasons, Sol sold 1,600 acres of the ranch to a man named Rees in 1915, but took it back in 1918 by foreclosure. “That ranch, now known as the SC Ranch, has been owned and operated from that day forward by direct descendants of Sol and Chandler,” notes the narrative.
Lottie Chandler, Sol and Hattie’s middle daughter, returned to the Chandler Station Ranch where she met the ranch’s sheep manager, Lytle Simms. Lytle and Lottie were married in 1918 and moved the ranch “beneath the shadow of Abert Rim,” the ranch that is receiving Century status.
The narrative goes on to describe difficult times created by changes in government policy regarding sheep grazing, family conflicts, a devastating fire, years of drought and other challenges. The ranch, eventually managed by Lytle and Lottie, changed from sheep to cattle and continued to raise grain, meadow hay and alfalfa.
Lytle and Lottie’s only son, Donald, married Darlene Brown, and later took over the ranch. Donald and Lottie had three children – Marie (Lee), Raymond, and Lytle Albert, or “Sonny.” The ranch was later sold to Raymond and Sonny in 1982. The brothers divided the ranch with Raymond taking the high mountain pasture south and west of the home ranch while Sonny continued to operate the home ranch.
Sonny and his wife, Tami, had three children, including Dustin, who married Caitlin Albertson. In 2018 the four formally structured the ranch as the SC Ranch LLC. Dustin and Caitlin have two sons and a daughter, “marking another generation.”
As the narrative concludes, “Today the SC Ranch runs Black Angus cattle and produces hay. Fields of triticale and alfalfa join large natural grass meadows sloping down to the valley from the foothills of Abert Rim. Modern irrigations systems have been installed over their acreage and three generations of Simms’ live and work the ranch.
“The valley is no longer referred to as the Lower Chewaucan Valley, now the area is referred to as Valley Falls because that is the name of the dot on the map that signifies the junction of Highways 395 and 31.
“Although seven generations of Chandler descendants have made their home in Lake County, six generations of those descendants have lived and worked the original 1,600 that is the core center of the SC Ranch in Valley Falls.”