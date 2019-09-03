LAKEVIEW – It was 1920 when John C. Flynn was among the 99 Lake County people who put in $100 in cash or stock to help create the first Lake County Round-Up.
A hundred years later, another John Flynn, John C’s grandson, was horseback, riding in the traditional Lake County Round-Up and Fair parade through downtown Lakeview. Just like his grandfather, who later loaned the then-struggling rodeo $1,000, Flynn remains an integral part of what has become a Lake County tradition.
“I’ve been at it since the early ‘70s,” said Flynn, 67, who began working in the bucking chutes before moving on to other jobs, serving as the arena director for 20 years. He also was president of the Round-Up board in 1988 and in recent years has been overseeing the Past Presidents Museum.
“My grandfather helped start it. I’m still in it. I’m pretty proud of that aspect, that he helped get it started,” Flynn said, quickly noting that several other Lakeview and Lake County families likewise have 100 years of deep rodeo roots.
Flynn is one of hundreds of volunteers who help organize and put on the rodeo. As he notes, “There isn’t much productivity by any of the ranches the week before the rodeo.”
He also emphasized the work preparing for the rodeo, parade and fair is all done by volunteers, explaining, "Nobody gets paid here. Generations of families have helped over the years — and we love newcomers. You can go outside the door," he added, pointing outside the museum, "and here's someone doing something helping out."
Among those helping out were his family, his daughters and wife.
“They were both raised on the ranch – and they were some of the best hands I ever had,” he said of his daughters, Kelsey Bostwick and Kirby Flynn. Kirby, a veterinarian in Lakeview, oversees the queens and princesses. Kelsey, a clinical pharmacist who lives in Pendleton, oversees designing and selling Round-Up merchandise. He likewise credits his wife, Tillie, the long-time publisher of the Lake County Examiner, who helps with bookkeeping, advertising and publicity.
When not involved with the Round-Up, Flynn oversees a cow, calf, yearling operation that includes a ranch in Plush, irrigated pasture lands in Beatty and property in California's Tehama County, where they winter yearlings. It's a continuation of ranching operations started by his grandfather, John C., who left Ireland in the early 1900s. Like other Irishmen in Lake County, John C. originally ran sheep. He eventually had ranches in Paisley, Plush and Adel. The family stayed mostly in the sheep business until 1965, when the emphasis completely shifted to cattle. When John C. died, the operations were split between Flynn and his father, Con, and brother, Neil, also a past president who died in 2015.
"My grandfather started it. I'm still in it. The days of just running 'em (cattle) are over. It's a struggle," he said. But Flynn feels confident the family ranching tradition will continue, predicting, "I think the girls (Kelsey and Kirby) will take it over."
Family and friends are part of the fair and Round-Up. As Flynn said of the now completed Centennial celebration, "I saw people in the last few days I hadn't seen for years," adding, "If you just bring my family together you'd have a party — or a fight."