Archaeologists discovered obsidian more than 2,000 miles from its source in Lake County, which they believe was used by people living near Michigan’s Lake Huron more than 9,000 years ago.
John O’Shea, professor of anthropology at the University of Michigan, and Ashley Lemke, assistant professor of sociology and anthropology at the University of Texas at Arlington, were conducting research on an underwater site at the bottom of Lake Huron when they came across obsidian in one of their dig sites.
“Back 9,000 years ago this would have been a subarctic climate with spruce trees, swamps, and flat land,” said Lemke. “Being underwater helped to perfectly preserve not only the trees but other artifacts as well.”
Lemke said that material from the site was collected in plastic vials and brought to the lab at the University of Michigan. She said they were expecting to record pollen samples of plants that lived in that location about 9,000 years ago. But when they emptied one of the vials, out came two small obsidian pieces. Lemke said it was a shocking moment.
“They were still shiny and black, just like they have just been polished. I lived in Washington State for a while and I knew about obsidian, but we were not expecting to find obsidian in Michigan so far from sources of obsidian,” said Lemke.
Scientists sent the samples to three labs that confirmed not just that the substance was obsidian, it came from the Wagontire area in what is now northern Lake County.
“The pieces are really small — both pieces would fit in the palm of your hand. They are obviously flakes, and were flaked off by someone who was sharpening a larger piece of obsidian,” said Lemke.
Both O’Shea and Lemke said in their paper that it is most likely that the obsidian did not arrive in Michigan as a large piece, but instead as an object with a sharpened edge. They also state in their paper that they do not believe the obsidian was deliberately sent to the Great Lakes region, but that it passed through various tribes until someone spent time sharpening it and flakes fell to the ground.
“It is interesting that the obsidian, fairly prevalent in the western United States, was not considered a cultic or high status symbol by the people here 9,000 years ago. Instead it was used as a utilitarian object, mostly likely to hunt big game,” said Lemke.
According to Lemke, the obsidian flakes — currently sitting in a museum at the University of Michigan — are the oldest and furthest away from their original source found so far. They also noted it “is the first documented archaeological context for Wagontire obsidian outside the state of Oregon.”
Lemke and O’Shea plan to conduct further excavations to see if they can find more obsidian near the site.
To read the paper visit bit.ly/LakeCountyObsidian.