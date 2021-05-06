The Lake County Museum and Schminck Memorial Museum opened for the season on Thursday.
Open days are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. Both museums will remain open through October 30. The $6 admission fee includes a tour of both museums. Children under age 12 are free.
Curator Marie Lee said the Lake County Museum will display a wedding dress worn by Eliza Maria Jory Quimby on January 1, 1885. Although she was not married in Lake County, she was great-grandmother to the late Alta Pernoll Roberts of Lakeview and Alta Lee Pernoll of Summer Lake. The dress was donated by Debi Roush Thornton. Lee terms it “a beautiful dress typical of that era.”
The Lake County Museum has also added a display about Camp Warner, a former Army camp that moved from what is now the Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge to a location down the mountain.
“Although there is nothing official to announce at this time, we do anticipate the ability to further enhance some of our display,” said Lee. “I do hope to schedule a few special events this season.”
The museum is located in a house built in 1927 by Mr. and Mrs. Ike Kent. All the cement blocks were handmade by them.
The museum opened its doors in 1991. The museum is nonprofit and is supported by the Lake County Endowment Fund, the Lake County Historical Society, various grants, and personal donations and memorials.
All items in the museum inventory were donated by individuals, estates, groups or clubs.
The side-by-side museums are located in downtown Lakeview at 118 South E Street. For information call the museum at 541-947-2220. Email museum@co.lake.or.us or visit the website at www.lakecountyor.org/links/museum.php.
For more information or to schedule a private tour call Lee at 541-417-0459 or John Griffin at 541-219-0492.