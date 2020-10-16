LAKEVIEW – The two side-by-side museums in Lakeview will only be open a few more days this month before they close for the season.
But museum curator Marie Lee is planning a special “Falling for Books” event Saturday, Nov. 14, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Lake County Museum with nonfiction books by regional authors.
During the sale, the Schminck Museum located next door to the county museum will also be open.
Both museums are owned by Lake County. There is no admission fee to visit, although donations will be accepted. Until closing for the winter, the museums are open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. Masks are required at the book sale and signing.
The two museums are located in Lakeview at 118 and 128 South E St., a half block south of the Lake County Courthouse. Admission is $6 and includes both museums. Youth under age 12 are free.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Lee said visitation at the museums has been slow, with only about 10 percent of the number of visitors the year prior.
“This year has been disappointing because of the restrictions,” she said. “Next year, when things hopefully come back to normal, we hope people will come back.”
Books available at the sale will include “Settlers in Summer Lake Valley,” by Teresa Foster, who turned 100 earlier this year, “Far Corners: Seldom Seen Places in the Land of the Lakes,” the 2020 Shaw Historical Library’s annual journal; “Ranchers and Ranching: Cowboy Country Yesterday and Today,” by Lee Juillerat; “100 Years of Lake County Round-Up: Eight Seconds of Heaven and Hell,” by the Lake County Historical Society; “Fort Rock and Paisley Cave Descendant,” written and collected by Jim Ogle and Clayton Chocktoot, as well as other regional nonfiction.
For the sale, Lee hopes to have a new Camp Warner exhibit in place and, possibly, an improved exhibit for the Mitchell Monument, where a balloon bomb exploded and resulted in the only fatalities on U.S. caused by enemy action during World War II.
“People keep asking for stories and history,” Lee said of interest generated in part by the museum’s Facebook page.
She noted museum visitors often fall into two categories: those who desire tours of one or both museums to gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for regional history and exhibited items, and others who prefer to “discover things for themselves.”
Lee said people frequently use the museums to learn more about family histories.
“Both museums have an extensive amount of family and local history information that we are always anxious to share with anyone searching,” she said. “Having said that, it would be wonderful if all the information and photos were digitized and available with a few keystrokes on a computer. Unfortunately, that is not the case. Some of the information is more organized than in the past, but it still requires a hunt.”
According to Lee, a volunteer is currently going through obituaries and cemetery records, which could make the process more organized.
Lee has written several books about her family history, including “Cowgirl Lessons,” “At the Ranch Beneath the Rim,” “The View from God’s Country” and “The Way We Were in Valley Falls.”