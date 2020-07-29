LAKEVIEW — Do you have a favorite song you learned when you were young? Do you like to read books? Well, does the Summer Reading Program have a program for you!
Famed Lakeview musician Randy Dary will provide a virtual performance for all Summer Reading locations called “Imagine Yourself in Song.” Dary is planning to cover many old favorites, so check out what he has prepared. Be ready to sing, dance, and play some instruments!
We will be playing performances of “Imagine Yourself in Song” at regular Summer Reading meetups at the Main Library – Lakeview at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 30. The library will also be posting video of his performance on the library Facebook page for those unable to attend.
For more information contact David Lev at 541-947-6019, or visit www.lakecountylibrary.org.