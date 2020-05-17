Libraries in Lake County will reopen to the public starting on Monday, May 18, in compliance with Phase I reopening, according to a news release.
Lake County is one of the few areas that has not reported a positive COVID-19 case, therefore was approved by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s administration for Phase I reopening. Libraries in Lake County had previously implemented a limited services drop-off program to maintain some library services.
According to Lake County Library District Director Amy Hutchinson, Lake County Libraries will meet appropriate guidelines for maximum occupancy, social distancing, and increased cleaning. Public hours will be modified and building access will be controlled during Phase I reopening.
Lake County Library District operates libraries in Lakeview, Paisley, Christmas Valley and Silver Lake.