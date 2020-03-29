While all Lake County Library District locations remain closed to the public to be in compliance with the Governor’s Stay Home, Save Lives order, library patrons will soon be able to check items out again through a new Library Take Out service.
Beginning Tuesday, March 31, library locations will have weekly pick-up times that the public can use to take library items home.
There are three steps to using Library Take Out. First, library patrons must place items on hold. Patrons can do that by signing into their library account online and placing holds themselves or by calling or emailing their local library. Second, patrons should arrive at their local library’s designated pick up day and time. Third, patrons should call the library to say they are outside and ready to pick up. Library staff will check the items on hold out to the patron and place the items on a table, chair, or bench outside the front door for the patron to pick up. The hold deadline is noon for same-day Take Out.
Library staff in all locations will continue to answer phones and email during each facility’s normal operating hours. All returned items must be placed in the drop box for each location. Incoming items are held in quarantine for at least three days before re-shelving and checkout to the next patron.
“We feel this is a safe way for library patrons to expand their free entertainment and education options while at home in compliance with the Stay Home, Save Lives order,” said Library Dir. Amy Hutchinson. “We do ask for a little patience as we start this new service. There are over 3,000 library patrons and the equivalent of less than five full-time library staff.”
To ensure the service runs smoothly, library patrons can help by placing their holds online, and following directions provided by library signage and library staff during pick up. The goal is to maintain social distancing for staff and patrons both during pick up. Patrons can log in to their online account at https://lake.sage.eou.edu/ and click the ‘My Account’ button in the top right corner. Contact library staff if you don’t know your login information.
For the Main Library, Library Take Out can be picked up between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays or Saturdays between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Christmas Valley Take Out can be picked up between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturdays. Paisley Take Out can be picked up between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Silver Lake Take Out can be picked up between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Mondays beginning April 6.
Questions about the service can be answered by your local library staff or Library Director Amy Hutchinson, 541-947-6019.