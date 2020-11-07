LAKEVIEW — Lake County Libraries’ annual Summer Reading Program for kids has completed, but the fun is not. Kindergarten through 12th grade students are challenged to create art to ‘Imagine Your Story,’ according to a news release.
Early art entries will receive a free 2020 Summer Reading Program shirt while supplies last. Entries will be accepted at the Main Library starting Tuesday, Nov. 10, open to students in Lake County.
By the time the pandemic hit in March, most Summer Reading Program supplies had already been purchased, including t-shirts to give away to promote the program. The library had to completely redesign the program to accommodate public health restrictions, which meant strict limits on in-person program attendance, and no big events at schools. This left the library with too many shirts on their hands.
“We thought an art contest would be a fun way to distribute the extra shirts,” said Library Director Amy Hutchinson. “Students who enter an artwork in the ‘Imagine Your Story’ theme can receive a free shirt while supplies last.”
Artworks will be displayed for at least one month at the Main Library, where they can be enjoyed by the community.
For questions about the art contest contact Youth Library Assistant David Lev at davidl@lakecountylibrary.org or 541-947-6019.