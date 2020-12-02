LAKEVIEW — Lake County Library District Take Out Only service has been extended due to continued rising COVID-19 case numbers in Lake County, according to a news release.
During Take Out Only service, the public cannot access the inside of library buildings, but can still check out books or use Wi-Fi outside the building. The library began Take Out Only service on November 18, 2020.
“Oregon Health Authority reported 88 new COVID-19 cases in Lake County during the month of November, and 74 of those were in the second half of the month,” said Library Director Amy Hutchinson. “Based on our library board approved pandemic response service levels, we need to remain at Take Out only until the spread is lessened.”
The majority of library staff are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 based on age or health condition. When new Oregon Health Authority Guidelines and county risk levels are issued later this week, library staff and board will reassess library service levels based on the new information.
Virtual and Take Out services will be available during modified hours. Library patrons can still place holds online and via telephone as well as check items out through Library Take Out. Book drops will also be emptied and materials checked in during the closure. No overdue fines will be charged.
The Main Library meeting room will not be available for public use during the closure. Online services such as downloadable e-books and audio books remain available at all times.
For questions or more information, visit the Lake County Library District website at www.lakecountylibrary.org, or call your local library.