Lake County Library District is now offering expanded access to downloadable e-books and audiobooks via the Library2Go website and Libby app, according to a news release.
Starting October 15, additional titles to fill holds on high demand items and other requests will be purchased monthly. Funding for additional titles is provided by Friends of Lake County Library and individual donors.
The Lake County Library District has offered downloadable audiobooks and e-books through the Oregon Digital Library Consortium’s Library2Go service since 2011. Initial checkouts were strong, but plateaued around 2,250 per year. Introduction of the popular Libby app for phones and tablets in 2019 combined with the public health restrictions of the pandemic has led to an increase to 3,124 check outs during the 2019-20 fiscal year.
“We are happy to be able provide additional digital copies of popular titles, especially those with a high number of holds, in these challenging times” said Library Director Amy Hutchinson. “Lake County patrons will have better service thanks to Friends and individual donors.” Lake County patrons will have first priority on additional titles ordered. If desired, library patrons can sponsor a title of their choosing. E-books cost an average of about $25 per copy and audiobooks cost an average of about $60 per copy. Sponsors get priority access to the title. To sponsor a title, contact Hutchinson at the Main Library Branch in Lakeview.
For more information about using the Library2Go website or the Libby app, use the Libby Getting Started Guide online at https://bit.ly/2SVLJ9y. For questions about sponsoring a title, contact Amy Hutchinson at the Main Library at 541-947-6019 or via email at amyh@lakecountylibrary.org.