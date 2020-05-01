LAKEVIEW — The Lake County Library District is working on a phased reopening plan for the libraries to tie in with the county and state-wide plans, according to a news release.
The draft plan proposes five different library service levels in response to different internal and external criteria, such as whether there is COVID-19 spreading in the area and whether the library has the needed cleaning supplies and equipment. The library plans to use the Lake County and State reopening plans to further inform the library plan when those documents are finalized.
Currently, the biggest barrier to reopening that the library is facing is purchasing disinfecting products and gloves for cleaning frequently touched surfaces.
“We were very lucky to have supplies on hand that have allowed us to continue offering Library Take Out service,” said Library Director Amy Hutchinson. “But those supplies would quickly be exhausted if we invited the public into our buildings again and needed to regularly disinfect public computers, tables, and chairs.”
Library staff will continue working to secure the needed supplies, but disinfecting supply shortages are widespread.
Hutchinson plans to present the draft plan to the library board at its May meeting, which will be scheduled in conjunction with the Budget Committee meeting.
For updated information, visit the Lake County Library District website at www.lakecountylibrary.org.