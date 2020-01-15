LAKEVIEW — Lake County Commissioner Brad Winters, who has served as a county commissioner since 2001, will not seek re-election in the November General Election, effectively retiring after 19 years of government service.
Winters's current term expires on Dec. 31, 2020. He is the longest-tenured commissioner currently active in Lake County. A Lakeview native and Lakeview High School graduate, Winters had worked in the timber industry prior to joining the Lake County Road Department, where he served for six years before being elected as Lake County Commissioner.
Winters has also served on the Lake County Fair Board, and as the Lake County Chamber of Commerce president. During his nearly two decades of service Winters has been instrumental in transportation improvements in Lake County, among them contract negotiations for the Lake County Railroad, and Highway 140 improvements at Bly Mountain. He has also been involved for several years in the development of Red Rock Biofuels, a renewable biomass fuels facility currently under construction, that once operational is anticipated to produce 15 million gallons of renewable energy bio-jet and diesel fuels annually from woody biomass and agricultural waste.
Commissioner Winters currently serves as the chair for the South Central Area Committee on Transportation, chair of the Lake County Board of Commissioners, vice-chair of South Central Oregon Economic Development District, and the vice-chair for the Lake County Oregon State University Extension Service.
Several candidates had already filed to contest Winters for his commissioner’s seat in the upcoming election prior to his announcement: Scott Langum, Barry Shullanberger, and Elmer Riblett.