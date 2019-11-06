ALTURAS — In May 2019, a Lake City resident contacted Modoc National Forest personnel to voice a concern he had about the discovery of a potential issue in Lake City Canyon, according to a news release. This discovery revealed an area upstream from Lake City where buildup of forest debris created a log jam that could potentially result in a flood event during heavy runoff.
Two meetings were held involving Forest Service personnel, county supervisors, county administrators, the local Resource Conservation District and Lake City residents. The results of these meetings were a proposal for a short-term fix along with a more long-term, watershed-level solution. After Warner Mountain District Ranger Lisa Spahr approved the short-term proposal, Modoc National Forest Archaeologists surveyed the proposed project area and concluded historical and cultural resources would not be affected.
The operation utilized an excavator along with Forest Service Fire personnel who focused on clearing and relocating logs and woody debris including anything that, in the future, could create another problem in the 300-foot section of Lake City Canyon.
Debris was relocated to stable locations that would not be reached by potential floodwaters.
“This short-term effort helps to avoid possible debris dam failure that could lead to a sudden spike in flood volume potentially resulting in damages to landscape, road systems or property,” said Modoc National Forest Engineer Christopher Bielecki. “A special thanks goes to Modoc County, Alliance for Workforce Development, Modoc National Forest Construction and Maintenance Crew, Engine 34 and the Fremont-Winema National Forest for supplying the excavator to complete this project in such a timely manner.”