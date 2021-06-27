Local public sector workers negotiating for a new contract with their employer — Klamath County — have submitted their final offer and await the county’s response, which could come as soon as Monday.
Leaders of the Laborers International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 737 said the county is taking a “hard line, take it or leave it” approach with the union. They said if an agreement is not reached, a strike could be on the table.
“That would be our goal ... to not reach the worst case scenario which could potentially lead to a strike,” said Brian Davidson, business representative for the union in Southern Oregon. “We are not looking to go that way. We are looking to have a respectable, collective bargaining process and to come to a real conclusion that is good for the county and good for our members and good for the citizens.”
Davidson said 167 local members of the union, who work in various county departments, are asking for an 8 percent wage increase that he said is way overdue.
Klamath County currently has collective bargaining agreements with six different unions, according to County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot. DeGroot confirmed the county is currently renegotiating its contract with Local 737, which is due to expire at the end of June.
“If we don’t have an agreement in place, then we continue to operate under their old agreement until we agree on a new one,” DeGroot said.
He said that if no deal is reached by July, they could use a mediator from the state’s Employment Relations Board to “help both sides achieve an agreement.”
Davidson said he doesn’t know if an agreement will be reached soon. Klamath County commissioners recently rejected a meeting with the union, arguing it would be inappropriate given the two parties are currently negotiating.
”We want to be respectful to the county board of commissioners but at the same time we expect the same kind of respect in return,” Davidson said.
Kelley Minty Morris, chair of the Klamath County Board of Commissioners, said that “while we don’t comment on the details on union negotiations generally, we are stewards of the public’s money any time we are negotiating salaries ... we strive to strike a balance between being good stewards of public money and treating our employees fairly.”
Commissioner Donnie Boyd declined to comment on the state of negotiations with the union. Adam Collier, a partner with Portland-based CDR Labor Law and the county’s labor contract negotiations lawyer, could not be reached for comment.
Davidson said the union is made up of county employees “giving you their every day performance and good work” who deserve a better wage.
”And we take pride in our work,” Davidson added. “We want to make sure people are taken care of. To have happy employees and for them to be able to make their income and feel good in the community.”
