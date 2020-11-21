Nearly 60 Klamath Union High Schools students who participate in DECA, the Honors Society, and ASB traveled to the Rogue Valley on Saturday, Nov. 7 to help restore the Bear Creek Greenway, according to a Klamath Falls City Schools District news release.
“Thank you to your community, KU kids and staff in Klamath Falls for showing up to help our XC team in their efforts to restore the greenway that was scorched by the devastating Almeda Fire, It’s very much appreciated,” said Superintendent Brent Barry of Phoenix-Talent Schools.
“Many people in Klamath Falls have family in Medford and we all know what the damage was, so we wanted to come over and do our part to help out,” said senior Daniel McVay, president of DECA chapter of Klamath Union High School.
Students were spreading hay to prevent erosion and backwash into the creek. Seeds were also spread to help the regrowth on the land alongside the creek. Klamath Union students were part of over 600 volunteer hours contributed to the Bear Creek Greenway over three weekends.