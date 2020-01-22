Klamath Union High School’s Coyotes robotics team overcame last-minute wiring issues to take first place in qualifying matches at the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Tech Challenge at Philomath High School on Sunday, Jan. 19.
FTC teams can advance from the qualifying tournament to state and world events not only by earning points on the playing field, but also by winning one of seven awards. The awards acknowledge excellent design, teamwork, innovation and other accomplishments, as demonstrated in a team’s engineering notebook and interview with judges.
The Coyotes, comprised of current KU students Seth Gebauer, Daniel Piper and Mauricio Huntoon-DeRoche, also took first place for the Collins Aerospace Innovate Award, and third place for the Think Award. The first-place finish qualifies the Klamath Union team to advance to the FIRST Super-qualifier Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 15 in Roseburg.
A total of 18 Klamath Falls City School District students competed at the Philomath regional qualifier, comprising teams from Ponderosa Middle School and Klamath Union High School. In addition to the Coyotes, a second Klamath Union team known as “The Pack” also competed at the event.