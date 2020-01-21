A popular annual multi-day classic car show in Klamath Falls this summer will give back to the Klamath Falls community, as proceeds will benefit construction of a playground at Moore Park through a partnership with Healthy Klamath, according to a news release.
Kruise of Klamath, scheduled for June 25-28 at Moore Park, welcomes roadsters, dragsters, hot rods and cool people from across the West for a classic car show, downtown cruise, and a variety of related events. Proceeds from the event will be provided to Healthy Klamath and the City of Klamath Falls, which are both in the planning stages of a new 20,000 square foot playground, expected to be completed by Spring 2021. The playground’s design will be based on feedback collected from area youth and built largely by volunteers.
“The Kruise of Klamath enjoys the use of Moore Park every year for our Saturday Show ‘n Shine and attendees regularly mention the park as one of the best features of our event,” said Kruise of Klamath Board Chair Tyler Poteet. “We are looking forward to partnering with Healthy Klamath and the City (of Klamath Falls) as a way to give back to Moore Park and the community by raising funds for this exciting project.”
In June the organizers behind Kruise of Klamath are planning to expand beyond the main event, with weekly mini-car shows on Thursdays as additional Moore Park fundraisers and promotion for the playground effort. Moore Park, including its iconic rock wall entrance, have been incorporated into this year’s Kruise of Klamath logo. The logo, designed by Dennis Wolkow, also includes features two of the award-winning vehicles from last year’s Kruise of Klamath.
“We’re thrilled to have the Kruise of Klamath approach us as a supporter of the new Moore Park Playground,” said Merritt Driscoll, co-chair of the Healthy Klamath coalition. “From the design that was imagined by the children in our community, to the fundraising, and the volunteers that will help build it; this playground is entirely community-driven. We are overwhelmed by the support that has come from organizations and individuals across the community.”
For more information visit www.kruiseofklamath.org.