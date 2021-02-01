The Klamath River Renewal Corporation has officially signed a contract with Resource Environmental Solutions to complete the restoration work associated with removing four dams on the Klamath River, according to a news release.
Following contracts signed with Kiewit Infrastructure Inc., which will perform the demolition of the dams, KRRC has now locked in its subcontractors to carry out the Klamath Hydroelectric Settlement Agreement.
Established in 2007, RES is one of the only fully-scaled ecosystem restoration companies in the U.S. They've carried out projects in 11 states, including a wetland conservation bank intended to offset disruptions to vernal pools in Jackson County's Agate Desert.
"The agreement between RES and KRRC finalizes habitat restoration, maintenance, and liability transfer responsibilities for a fixed price, opening the door to a successful restoration of native vegetation and anadromous fish habitat along the historical, pre-dam path of the Klamath River," the release said.
Once the reservoirs are drawn down and the dams are removed, RES will reconnect nearly 18,000 feet of tributary stream previously cut off from migrating salmon. They'll also plant native vegetation in around 2,200 acres of newly re-exposed riparian areas.
RES General Counsel Sam Burley said the restoration plan incorporates traditional ecological knowledge of local tribes, particularly the Yurok and Karuk Tribes.
“Our vision for this project encompasses both RES’ experience in restoration at scale, and the ecological knowledge of the Native American tribes whose culture and livelihood depend on a healthy river and salmon population,” Burley said.
KRRC CEO Mark Bransom said RES's track record completing environmental restoration projects at scale met rigorous requirements the dam removal entity set for the project.
“Restoration is not some small task tagged on to a dam removal project," Bransom said. "Extensively treating the thousands of acres in the project footprint following dam deconstruction – from planting native vegetation and stabilizing soils to ensuring tributary connectivity and controlling invasive species – is vital to achieving our overarching goal of recovering declining fish populations."
The contract stipulates that RES will assume liability for the restoration, particularly for stabilizing the sediment—more than 10 millions cubic yards of it—that has built up in the reservoirs behind the dams for more than a hundred years and spurred concerns about erosion and water quality impacts downstream. A 2006 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service study estimated that most of the sediment would be expelled past the mouth of the river and that it would remain suspended in the water column for a period of time as it made its way to the sea.
“We are both proud and humbled to be leading this restoration," said RES CEO Darrell Whitley. "This is true restoration, returning an ecosystem to its historical condition after 100 years of impacts. Its benefits will be felt throughout the watershed and all the way downstream to the Pacific Ocean, touching not just the landscape and ecosystem, but also the people that depend on the river for their health, well-being, and livelihoods.”