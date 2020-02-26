The Klamath River Renewal Corporation (KRRC) continued progress toward implementing the Amended Klamath Hydroelectric Settlement Agreement (KHSA) to remove the Klamath dams and restore a free-flowing Klamath River by selecting McMillen Jacobs Associates to provide owner’s representation services, according to a news release.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with McMillen Jacobs to help ensure that all the various phases of this landmark project are running smoothly and in concert with one another,” said Mark Bransom, KRRC chief executive officer. “They are one of the few firms who have either designed or constructed most of the elements involved in the removal of the lower Klamath dams, so they are uniquely positioned to offer the experience and expertise needed to deliver success.”
McMillen Jacobs is an engineering, construction management, environmental, and self-performing construction firm in the water resources, hydropower, fisheries, water conveyance, irrigation, transportation, heavy civil, and underground markets. They have completed more than 150 projects over the past 10 years at hydropower and fisheries facilities.
Mort McMillen will serve as the Program Manager for McMillen Jacobs, providing guidance for overall project implementation and risk management, along with a support team of environmental, engineering, and construction staff.
“I have been fortunate to work on a wide range of water resources, hydropower and dam, and fisheries projects over my 35-year career,” said McMillen. “The Klamath dam removal provides an opportunity to bring all of these elements together into one exciting and challenging project that offers tremendous value to fish, wildlife resources and communities.”
KRRC is tasked with taking ownership of four PacifiCorp dams – JC Boyle, Copco 1 and 2, and Iron Gate – and remove them to restore formerly inundated lands and required mitigation measures.