The only TV news reporter in Klamath Falls will hang up his press pass next week, finishing off a stellar second career in broadcast journalism.
Lyle Ahrens, a reporter for Medford-based KOBI, will retire August 19 after 16 years behind the camera. Known for more than his wavy, silver hair and his charismatic radio voice, Ahrens has been KOTI’s longest-serving reporter.
His journey to the broadcast studio wasn’t typical for most reporters. Ahrens never went to journalism school. Instead, he paid his dues working at a pizza parlor and as a bartender before breaking into the news game via radio in the 1990s.
Ahrens said he wouldn’t be where he is now if leadership at Wynne Broadcasting hadn’t taken a chance on him.
“I wouldn’t be doing this if they hadn’t given an opportunity for a laid off bartender to go ahead and hop into a career,” he said. “They got me on doing part-time news writing and I kind of faked it there and sharpened my skills for roughly 10 years before the TV gig came open.”
When she left television news, current Klamath County Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris recommended Ahrens for the job. Minty Morris said she advocated for Ahrens because she felt he was a “community-minded” reporter.
KOBI News Director Craig Smullin worked with Ahrens for 15 years and watched as he won over his sources and his audience.
“I kind of think of him as a Klamath Falls institution,” Smullin said. “He’s really made his mark on the community.”
Ahrens was at first surprised when he began being recognized for his work by the community.
“That was a wake-up moment because you realize there’s people that have dinner with you every night and they get to know you and you don’t know them,” he said. “And it’s cool, it’s an honor they know you for something nice, and they’re happy to see you.”
When Smullin heard Ahrens was ready to retire, it made for bad news.
“It’s a huge loss, not only for me personally, professionally for our company, and certainly for the Klamath Basin,” he said. “It’s big shoes to fill. He’s going to be missed.”
Ahrens said that being Klamath’s only TV reporter was “a two-edged sword.” He had little competition for stories, but he was the only one to call when something needed to get on the airwaves.
That means he covered a little bit of everything in his tenure, from flying in an F-15 to tracking Santa on his way to deliver presents.
Oh, and he’s also the emperor of Klamath County.
One day while at the County Government building about 10 years ago, Ahrens popped into the County Clerk’s office and wrote into a candidate form that he was filing for the position of emperor. The clerk at the time accepted the filing and held onto it for a while.
“My power is absolute, it’s lifetime,” he laughed. “There’s nothing anybody can do about it, but I choose to be a kind and benevolent emperor and let the county go on its way.”
Smullin recalled a time when he and Ahrens were on the road and Smullin needed to review Ahrens’ script. In true Lyle fashion, Ahrens read it over the phone, using different voices for the different people in the story.
“To get to put those skills to use with the radio voices and stuff like that is a lot of fun,” Smullin said. “It’s just not something that we get to do in the media age where we’re all running around meeting those hard deadlines every day, trying to get the news off for viewers. It’s rare that we get a moment like that you can truly enjoy.”
Some stories aren’t so light hearted. In his career, Ahrens also had to report on terrible crimes, accidents and all the other tragedies that require a journalist’s attention.
“They just stick with you after you turn the lights out,” he said. “You’re supposed to distance yourself from some of these stories, but there’s some of them you can’t.”
Smullin noted the way Ahrens handled that tough stories better than most.
“Oftentimes we have to talk to people, and it may be their worst moments, and that’s not an easy job for anybody to do. But Lyle pulls it off with an even keel,” he said. “He’s a true professional.”
He came by his storytelling skills naturally.
When he was a bartender, Ahrens used to keep a sort of diary of what happened on his shift to leave for the bosses to read in the morning. He built a following around it and had regulars who came in to see what Lyle wrote the night before. He even published his dispatches into a small book, which sold out quickly.
“In hindsight, maybe that little diary got me used to writing every day,” he said.
Ahrens’ retirement date also happens to be his 62nd birthday. As he rids his desk of piles of papers from old court cases, press releases and other ephemera, he said it’s hard to let go of old stories.
“It was weird because it was surprisingly emotional, surprisingly cathartic,” he said.
KOTI doesn’t yet know who will fill his position. For Ahrens’ part, he will split time between the Klamath Basin and Brookings, where he bought a house.