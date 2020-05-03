KOBI-TV/NBC 5 and KOTI-TV/NBC 2 have partnered with the Chamber of Medford and Jackson County to broadcast an Oregon US Congressional District 2 Forum on Tuesday, May 12, according to a news release.
The forum will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on KOBI-TV/NBC 5, Medford and KOTI-TV/NBC 2, Klamath Falls. It will also be streamed live on www.kobi5.com. After the live airing, the entire broadcast will be available at that same website.
The candidates will each be interviewed by Craig Smullin, news director and anchor for NBC5 and NBC2.
The Chamber of Medford and Jackson County and KOBI-TV/NBC5 established the criteria to participate in the Oregon U.S. Congressional District 2 Forum to include any candidates that have reported raising a minimum of $75,000 in campaign contributions.
“In the absence of any public polling data on this race, we feel this is the fairest gauge for participation in this forum,” Bob Wise, vice president and general manager of KOBI TV/NBC5 and KOTI TV/NBC2. “We then hope to host a debate between the candidates facing each other for the general election in November.”
“A well-planned candidate forum can go a long way toward building familiarity with future elected officials,” said Brad Hicks, president and CEO of The Chamber of Medford and Jackson County. “With an open race in Oregon’s Second Congressional District for the first time in many years it may have never been more important to get to know better the individuals who seek your vote ... and, yet, the opportunities to do so do not exist in this current environment. That is why this partnership between KOBI and The Chamber to provide you this opportunity is so critical.”
For more information regarding this media release, contact Bob Wise at KOBI-TV/NBC 5 at 541-779-5555.