Knights of Columbus were forced to cancel their annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner, scheduled for March 15, and announced that they will not be rescheduling the event for the remainder of the year, according to a news release.
The organization seeks to coordinate with auction donors of items intended for the St. Patrick’s Day Dinner to instead utilize those items for a silent auction to be held during an Oktoberfest Dinner this fall, or if donors prefer items will be returned.
For more information contact Juan Perez at 541-885-4863.