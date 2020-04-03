With recent measures regarding social distancing released by the state to help quell the spread of COVID-19, Klamath-Lake Community Action Services (KLCAS) has identified a group in the community who is not able to follow these measures, according to a news release.
KLCAS is seeking help from local hotels, motels and RV Parks to facilitate quarantining for individuals who others have no ability to do so. The current situation of these individuals is that they are unsheltered and unable to self-quarantine. KLCAS is concerned that by not having 100 percent community involvement in containment measures, the entire community is placed at risk. Staying at home is not possible for all the members of the community and KLCAS is requesting help in supporting this vulnerable, at-risk population that have tested positive but are not ill enough to require hospitalization.
These individuals have no place to properly quarantine for the recommended 30 days.
KLCAS will work with identified community partners to ensure individuals receiving this assistance are supported throughout their recuperation.
KLCAS hopes any hotel partnership would be a huge benefit to not only the individuals assisted but also the participating businesses who have been adversely affected by the same containment measures. KLCAS will be funding this project and collaborating with
identified community partners to offer this assistance. KLCAS believe this project will benefit the community at large as mitigating the spread of infectious disease is an all-hands-onboard commitment.
KLCAS offices remain closed to the public, however, they can be contacted via phone and email if interested in partnering on this project. For more information contact KLCAS at 541-882-3500 or visit www.klcas.org.