Klamath and Lake Community Action Services are seeking volunteer help to assist in the annual point in time count — an effort undertaken every January to determine an accurate count of people who are homeless, residing in emergency shelters, or transitional housing.
The purpose of the count is to provide a snapshot of homelessness at the local level in order to provide information on local resources and support services and to identify and address barriers to housing and related supportive services.
KLCAS staff as well as several community partners will collect data on the homeless population living in emergency shelters, transitional housing and homeless camps. This year, the count will include individuals who are at imminent risk of homelessness and who are living “doubled up.” The information gathered includes demographic information such as age, gender, race, ethnicity, veteran status and disability status.
The count will occur Jan. 28-30 in both Lake and Klamath Counties. Klamath-Lake Community Action Services are seeking volunteer team members to assist with data collection in 21 communities throughout both counties. Volunteers will be provided training on the data collection tool as well as a schedule to ensure as many community members who are currently homeless are included in the upcoming count.
If interested in volunteering contact Christina Zamora at christinaz@klcas.org by Oct. 31.