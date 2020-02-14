Friends of the Children of the Klamath Basin, Citizens for Safe Schools and Youth Rising have each been awarded a two-year Community Investment grant from the Oregon Youth Development Council’s Youth Development Division (YDD), according to a news release.
Friends of the Children will receive grant monies over two years for the work they do mentoring basin youth while supporting social emotional development and school success, and this grant allows Friends to serve 21% more youth. The mission of Friends of the Children is to impact generational change by empowering youth who are facing the greatest obstacles through relationships with professional mentors.
Citizens for Safe Schools (CFSS) will receive funding for two years to go towards personnel and operating costs of the Kids in the Middle Mentoring Program, including staffing costs involved with recruitment and training of volunteers. The Kids in the Middle (KIM) program is a one-to-one community — based mentoring model that serves youth from fourth grade through high school senior. The objective of this grant is to support CFSS in inserting a positive, caring adult into the lives of youth in our community. A mentor helps youth plan for their futures and become happy, healthy, productive citizens.
Youth Rising (YR) serves middle school and high school-age youth through the Youth Rising Drop-in Center and a variety of programs. YR youth and young adults work in partnership to build skills, promote healthy relationships, and advocate for the health and wellness of the community. YDD Funds over two years will support the implementation of YR’s Peer Support One-on-One Mentoring Program. YR’s Peer Advocates are young adults with experience in youth systems such as mental health, substance misuse or abuse, and foster care, and complete a state-approved 40 hour certification program that includes training focused on topics the impact youth health and decision making.
Acting through the Department of Education, the Youth Development Council, and the Youth Development Division, through a request for grant proposals provides grants for community-based youth development programs and services. The Youth and Community Grants support prevention and intervention services for youth ages 6-24 who are disconnected from – or at risk of disconnecting from – school and work. The goal is to work with community based agencies that lead to positive outcomes, which include improved educational outcomes, addressing housing insecurities, and providing intervention and prevention methods that increase engagement with school and workforce opportunities.
For more information visit www.oregonyouthdevelopmentcouncil.org.