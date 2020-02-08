Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
2-09 Klamath Yacht Club

Klamath Yacht Club has selected its new Board of Directors: (back row, l-r) Vice Commodore Vince Wachter, Commodore Patti Houston, Secretary Laura Turturicci, Past Commodore Mike Turturicci, Bard members Garrick Jackson and Jeanie Bliss, (front row) Rear Commodore Greg Wall, Treasurer Ingrid Larsen, and Board member Sue Harbin. Not pictured: Jim Wolfe and Steve Crabb.

Klamath Yacht Club announced its Board of Directors for 2020, according to a news release.

The Board consists of Jim Wolfe, Steve Crabb, Vince Wachter, Patti Houstoon, Laura Turturicci, Mike Turturicci, Garrick Jackson, Jeanie Bliss, Greg Wall, Ingrid Larsen, and Sue Harbin. Houston was named Commodore and Wachter as Vice-Commodore, Wall as Rear Commodore, and Larsen as treasurer.

Located on the shore of Upper Klamath Lake, the Klamath Yacht Club was formed in 1950 to promote sailing on Upper Klamath Lake. The organization coordinates various events, including dinners and sailing regattas.

For more information visit www.kycsail.us.

