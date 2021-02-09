Audrey Emigh celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday with cake and pancakes at Shasta Place Retirement Community in Klamath Falls.
The day before, her friends and former neighbors took her to the salon to get a fresh haircut.
Reaching the triple digits is always a milestone, but especially so during a pandemic that has had its highest impact on senior citizens. Still, COVID-19 isn’t the first major world event Emigh has overcome.
When asked what piece of life advice she had for people, she quipped: “Don’t live this long. 80 years is long enough.”
Emigh outlived three of her four children, including a daughter, Jeanette, who worked for multiple presidents. Jeanette was wheelchair-bound and doctors said she might not live into her adulthood, but Emigh said her daughter traveled the world and worked in Washington, D.C., before she died at age 70.
“She wasn’t even 2 before I had a doctor telling me she wouldn’t live past 5,” Emigh said. “She was determined to take care of herself, and she did.”
Emigh has eight grandchildren and “a lot” of great grandchildren. Her daughter, Beverly, is 83.
Outliving so many relatives and friends has been the hardest part of reaching 100, she said.
Her family moved to Milton-Freewater in northeast Oregon from Colorado when she was around 7 years old, when the town was still simply called Freewater. She moved all over the state of Oregon in her lifetime, living in Portland, Corvallis, Sweet Home and many other cities before settling in Klamath Falls.
One of nine children, Emigh’s family battled the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic before she was born. Her oldest brother died from the virus.
She lived thorough other major world events, including the Great Depression and World War II.
“We went through 1930,” she said. “You know, I think about that year ... they talked about now how awful it is for the children that can’t get presents. In 1930, nobody got presents. And I lived through it. I was 7 and it was a bad time.”
But those tough economic days don’t compare to the mental toughness required to combat COVID-19. Emigh said she has been isolated, and feels largely confined to her apartment at Shasta Place.
Still, her sharp wit remains intact. Emigh was driving until she was 94 years old, when she voluntarily gave up her car. She lived entirely on her own, even taking care of her pets, until she was 97 and moved to Shasta Place.
She worked until she was 75 and wishes she could’ve worked longer. But surgery to combat breast cancer required all her energy. For years she worked for a bank before she began working in the auditor’s office for the city of Portland, which she loved. She said working kept her young. She beat the cancer.
Her only vice was sweets. She was never a smoker or much of a drinker, she said. But she loves some chocolate and she also loves to dance.