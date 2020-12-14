When Judith Jensen checked into the Sky Lakes Medical Center’s emergency room on Dec. 10, she figured the tests would show that she’d had a heart attack.
For nearly two weeks her health had been steadily declining, from experiencing periodic shortness of breath to increased exhaustion while exercising or doing daily routines.
“The initial results showed a couple of enzyme markers suggesting a heart attack,” said Jenson, 75. “They prepared to admit me but first gave me a routine COVID test. After more time lying in a darkened room, I was suddenly informed I had COVID. Everyone seemed surprised. Myself, I was completely shocked. Man, heart attack plus COVID. This cannot be good.”
Fortunately, the doctors later ruled out a heart attack and, even better, determined her COVID case was relatively mild. A day later she returned home.
Now, Jensen is in the second week of self-isolation. Since returning home, she’s seen a steady improvement in her health.
Because of her age and has pre-existing conditions — she had a heart attack in December 2019 and in recent months has experienced complications from a pinched nerve in her lower lumbar — Jensen had been very cautious, “just doing what a citizen should be doing.” She followed social distance guidelines and almost always wore a mask. So her positive diagnoses floored her.
“I said, What? WHAT? I have Covid?” she said. “It totally surprised me.”
After her diagnosis, her close friends were tested for COVID and, to her relief, all tested negative.
Looking back, Jensen says there were indications, although not always those typically associated with the disease.
During a two-week period in late November and early December she thought her worsening health stemmed from lumbar issues.
“But it quickly worsened,” she said. “I slowed down and then stopped my exercise routine. I lost my appetite.” She also experienced “prodigious phlegm” and an achy back and legs. Unlike many people who test positive for Covid, she experienced no loss of sense of smell or taste.
“Gradually I became too tired to work upstairs on my computer,” she said. “It was harder and harder to go upstairs.”
When she finally went to Sky Lakes, Jensen remembers she was beginning “to feel really bad … very hard to describe ... my whole body felt strange, like being in a different reality. This bizarre feeling was accompanied by increased chest pain, although not as severe as my previous heart attack,” she said. “I remember thinking, ‘I don’t believe I’ve ever felt this weird.’”
While at Sky Lakes, doctors estimated Jensen was probably in about day 14 of COVID. But because of the diagnosis, “I slowly relaxed, deciding I was in the best possible place given my condition.”
In a way, it was being in the hospital’s COVID ward where things truly got weird.
“It was surreal,” Jensen remembers. “Individuals wearing full protective garb moved about my room. By full protective garb I mean you could only see their eyes. It was even more odd because there were so many different versions of headgear and gowns. In medical or science fiction movies everyone wears identical outfits. Here there were a variety of gowns, different shapes — some voluminous, some less so, different muted colors. There were various masks, material wound about the head, shields, even helmets. The helmets evidently offered the best protection, but there were only two available for the floor.”
Later, “A small woman, swathed in material, announced herself as Dr. (Debra) Hartley, my general practitioner,” remembered Jensen. But buried beneath all the equipment, she didn’t recognize her.
“You cannot be Dr. Hartley,” she said, before spying her twinkling blue eyes. “Ah, there you are. Her presence was comforting.”
Along with wanting tell skeptics who downplay the disease that, yes, COVID is real, Jensen says telling her story is a way to express her appreciation for what Dr. Hartley and others at Sky Lakes did — and what they are doing every day.
During her time in the COVID ward, Jensen recalled that she “watched nurses and lab individuals moving from one responsibility to another, their faces masked and personalities invisible. There seemed to be a feeling of stress in the way they moved. As the night progressed and their pace slowed, I began to ask individuals what it was like to work on the COVID front line. They seemed glad to be asked. Work was more demanding in the COVID ward — procedure upon procedure on top of normal duties. Everything took longer. One nurse commented on the increased stress cause by medical personnel falling ill to COVID infection.”
After several hours of drifting in and out of sleep, the atmosphere made strange by “machines buzzing and beeping,” about 3 a.m. another doctor appeared and confirmed that Jensen had not suffered a heart attack. Jensen did have COVID, but because she was not as sick as other patients she could go home later that day. Her hospital stay was less than 24 hours.
Since beginning her home quarantine, Jensen says her dry coughs have increased. More positively, friends have been leaving food at her door. Some have walked her dog, Katie, who Jensen adopted only a month before being hospitalized. A widow since 2011, Jensen is grateful for her friends and support.
“Everybody went dutifully off and got tested. No one was panicked or angry,” she says with a laugh. “I’ve got a good support network and I’m pretty comfortable being by myself. I’m definitely feeling better. I’m not in that weird state.”
Jensen has developed a network of friends since moving to Klamath Falls in 1997. She taught comparative religion at Oregon Tech from 1997 to 2001. In 2011 she and Susan Luxton established Education Solutions, where they developed and implemented curriculum to help high school students understand the Klamath Basin water conflict.
In recent years, Jensen has focused on writing a book about comparative religion.
“The biggest worry was (if) I could be able to write again soon,” she said.
Until several days ago, she was unable to climb the stairs to her work room or to focus on her writing. “The most delightful thing is being able to sit down at the computer and think.”
To pass the time she found other diversions.
“I might note how much I enjoyed binging ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’” she aid.
Jensen has gradually resumed some of her usual routine, such as her daily exercise, something she and others believe was a factor in her beating back COVID. She’s also watering her plants and washing the dishes. Small things have become important during her recovery.
She remains grateful and appreciative of the staff and her treatment at Sky Lakes, calling her time there “the best possible experience.”
“I spent only one day in the COVID ward but it had an impact on me,” she said. “What I want to do is convey the incredible nobility of those people.”
Her recovery isn’t complete, but it’s moving forward. And as she improves, Jensen is putting things in perspective.
“This was one of the most interesting experiences in my life,” she said.