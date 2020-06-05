For the sixth year, Klamath Union High School has received a grant of $7,500 from the Nike School Innovation Fund to support AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), its college and career readiness program.
AVID is a California-based nonprofit that trains educators to close the opportunity gap for students and create equitable preparation for college and careers. Its program was adopted by the Klamath Falls City School district in 2014 and has been integrated in all district schools.
For elementary students, AVID develops students’ academic habits, such as organization and collaboration. For secondary students, it provides support for the most rigorous courses and the college application process. For teachers at all levels, it provides best-practice teaching techniques designed to fully engage students.
KU is the only AVID certified high school in the Klamath Basin. One hundred percent of graduates from its AVID elective have been accepted into college.
“AVID has been such an impactful educational platform for our kids,” said Charlene Herron, director of secondary-level curriculum, the English Learners program and AVID. “We are so grateful that Nike is supporting it in its home state schools.”
KU was one of 50 Oregon schools to receive Nike’s funding for AVID. It will be used to support the district’s subscription to the “AVID Weekly” publication, as well as AVID trainings for teachers and administrators.