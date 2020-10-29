Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Halloween festivities this year may be understandably subdued amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but for those still looking for a little spooky fun safely, Klamath Union High School is offering a drive-thru haunted house.

Dubbed the Nightmare on Monclaire Street, the fun begins on Friday, Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. in the Klamath Union High School parking lot entrance for a city-wide drive-thru family-friendly scary show. The event is free to attend, but organizers are treating the event as a fundraiser and are asking for $5 donations per car, with proceeds benefitting the Klamath Union Class of 2021 graduation celebration.

Klamath Union High School is located at 1300 Monclaire St. in Klamath Falls.

