Halloween festivities this year may be understandably subdued amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but for those still looking for a little spooky fun safely, Klamath Union High School is offering a drive-thru haunted house.
Dubbed the Nightmare on Monclaire Street, the fun begins on Friday, Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. in the Klamath Union High School parking lot entrance for a city-wide drive-thru family-friendly scary show. The event is free to attend, but organizers are treating the event as a fundraiser and are asking for $5 donations per car, with proceeds benefitting the Klamath Union Class of 2021 graduation celebration.
Klamath Union High School is located at 1300 Monclaire St. in Klamath Falls.