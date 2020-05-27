Create a 10-minute comedy that includes a typewriter, beef jerky, a dog collar, a VHS tape labeled “Ray Robison Rocks” and the line, “Stop that monkey before he breaks something!”
That’s the kind of creative challenge presented by the annual 48/48 Film Festival, which inspires high school teams in southern Oregon to produce short films in 48 days using footage shot over a 48-hour period and incorporating prescribed lines, characters and props.
Klamath Union media design students took first place in the 2020 48/48 Film Festival this month — their fourth consecutive year beating out competitors from 4A, 5A and 6A schools in Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties.
In fact, KU’s team swept the 2020 awards, winning first, second and third place honors for the five short films they created while in quarantine due to COVID-19.
“I am so proud of my students,” said media design teacher Dan Stearns, noting the challenge of completing all production work outside of school and within the constraints of social distancing and other safety precautions.
The 48/48 competition is sponsored by the Southern Oregon Education Service District and judged by a panel of experts from around the United States. Films are evaluated for acting, cinematography, editing, screenplay and best overall.
Taking first place was “Perspective,” led by sophomore Linnea Gebauer. The film is shot as a video diary that captures the different (and shifting) outlooks of an elderly man and a teenaged girl over several months of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was “the most personal and topical to the current global crisis,” said one reviewer, calling it a “very polished” film with “top-notch” editing.
“I was really surprised when I got the call about winning,” said Gebauer, who entered the competition for the first time this year with acting and production support from sophomore Bailyn Amos and junior Shelby Huggins.
Gebauer plans to complete all six KU classes required for a media design certificate from Klamath Community College. Over the last three years, 23 KCC certificates have been awarded to KU students, including a record 12 this year. Senior Alexander Kramera will apply his credits toward a bachelor’s degree in digital cinema at Southern Oregon University.
Gebauer, Amos and Huggins also contributed to second-place winner “Soundwaves,” directed by Logan Patzke, a junior from Henley High School who has participated in Stearns’s summer film camp for five years and with KU’s film festival team for the last three.
Sophomore Annie Campbell took the lead on third-place winner “Six Feet,” with support from Amos, Huggins and Eagle Ridge senior Nick Campbell.
“The KU Team would like to dedicate these honors to all KU students unable to complete their athletic and activity seasons due to COVID-19 cancelations,” said Stearns, noting especially KU’s boys’ basketball team, which missed its state quarterfinal game March 13.
Stearns will share the winning films via the Klamath Union and KU Media Design Facebook pages.