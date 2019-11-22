Forty-three Klamath Union High School students interested in math and science careers were inducted Thursday, Nov. 21 into the Science & Math Academy at a ceremony in the school’s newly renovated cafeteria, according to a news release.
“Going into the medical field has always been a dream of mine,” said junior Zeke Peῆa, who aims to be an orthopedic surgeon — a specialty that will let him treat the sports injuries he sees on the football and baseball fields. “This (Academy) opened the door for me. Not only does it look good on a resume, but it gives me the foundation and field experience I need.”
The Science & Math Academy accepts high-achieving students interested in careers in one of five pathways: environmental science, medical science, technology, general science, or math. Its faculty advisers help participants select courses and secure relevant summer internships between junior and senior year. The program also arranges real-world workplace exposure, such as trips to the Oregon Health & Science University and National Primate Research Center in Portland, and to the Boeing facility in Seattle.
Established in 2018, the academy was made possible by a partnership with Oregon Institute of Technology (OIT), which provides upper-level courses not available at KU, such as high-level technology and math courses beyond high school calculus. Academy students are required to take four credits within their pathway. Some may achieve nine college credits (dual credits) and qualify for up to $9,500 in scholarships at OIT.
Applauding KU’s Academy students, science teacher Lana Crumine noted that Academy students have achieved a 3.76 average GPA.
“Our Academy students are among the best and brightest in the Basin,” she said. “They tackle our most rigorous courses, take advantage of the dual credit opportunities that the Academy's partnership with Oregon Tech allows, and are excited to get out into the field to experience science, math, and technology first-hand. Teaching these students invigorates me as a science teacher and I'm excited to see what they will accomplish."