Klamath Union High School is focusing its December Give back to our community fundraiser as “Bowling for CASA,” a virtual bowling tournament taking place Dec. 18, according to a news release.
The event will pit students against KU staff online. To watch this Facebook virtual bowling tournament, high school staff against students, visit KU’s Facebook page and click on Bowling for CASA, Friday December 18th at 9;00am.
Klamath Union is seeking community support to donate a newly purchased pair of pajamas, infant to adult sizes, for CASA children and families. Community members can drop off their pajama donation in the donation box inside the Klamath Union High School front door on Monclaire Street. KU students are prepared to wrap pajama donations.
CASA is Court Appointed Special Advocates; its mission to provide for children in Klamath County trained volunteer advocates for abused and neglected children who are dependent on the Juvenile Court to ensure their right to a safe and permanent home. Through this advocacy CASA, will seek a timely and appropriate disposition in the best interest of each child.
For more information on Bowling for CASA contact Dan Stearns at Stearnsd@kfalls.k12.or.us, call 541-892-7511, or visit www.klamathfallscasa.org.