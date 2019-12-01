Klamath Union High School senior Kannah Greer is one of nine KU students who visited Washington, D.C., in November for “Power Trip,” a three-day leadership conference sponsored by the international student organization DECA. Now, Greer and fellow KU DECA members are applying their business savvy to planning a successful community service event, “Nog Jog,” scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at KU’s Modoc Field.
Nog Jog will support the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program, which provides Christmas gifts to children in the community. The DECA fundraiser will see participants running four laps around the KU track and drinking 4 ounces of eggnog before each lap. A $10 registration fee includes a T-shirt for every participant. Community members may support the event by donating a new, unwrapped toy or registering at thenogjog.com.
In addition to conferences and community service activities, Greer enjoys DECA’s annual competitions. In fact, it was her first statewide competition in Portland that sparked her passion for the organization and led her to become president of KU’s DECA chapter of 100 members and vice president of career development for all DECA chapters statewide.
Problem solving
“I learned I could think on my feet and solve problems quickly,” says Greer, whose first competition challenge was to role play a hotel assistant manager convincing her CEO how to spend extra renovation funds. “You can have all the marketing and business knowledge in the world, but if you don’t have good critical thinking to answer the judges’ questions, you’re not going to get anywhere.”
For her senior project at KU, Greer is leading an expansion of the DECA-run student store, which sells beverages, snacks, and school apparel. Her accomplishments to date include acquiring an espresso maker and a slushy machine and increasing daily sales fourfold over last year. DECA student workers profit from sales, enabling more DECA students to travel to state competitions and conferences.
“I want to help take our chapter to the next level,” says Greer, who is looking forward to her final high school competition with DECA Feb. 23-25. After that, she will start watching for acceptances from colleges, where she plans to earn a degree in pre-med or in business.