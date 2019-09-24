Over-the-year job losses accelerated in Klamath County in August due to a sharp decline in professional and business services. The employment situation remains largely unchanged in Lake County over the past year.
Klamath County
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in August, essentially unchanged from 6.4 percent in July and 6.3 percent this time last year.
Klamath County added 130 jobs in August, typical gains for this time of year.
Job losses over the past year accelerated in Klamath County with total nonfarm down 280 jobs (-1.2%). Job losses were concentrated in the private sector with notable declines in professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, and manufacturing. Job gains over the past year were largely concentrated in health services and local government education.
Lake County
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.9 percent in August. The rate was 6.0 percent in July and 5.7 percent in August 2018.
Lake County’s employment situation was little changed in August with no significant changes from July or from this time last year.