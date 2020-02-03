Three Klamath Falls residents have earned degrees through Western Governors University, according to a news release.
Joan Baker of Klamath Falls earned a Master of Science, Educational Leadership degree. Kyla Barleen of Klamath Falls earned a Master of Arts in teaching, Elementary Education (K-8) degree. Angela Schmid of Klamath Falls earned a Bachelors of Science, Nursing degree.
The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 167,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997. WGU has recognized 5,617 undergraduate and 4,302 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since October 2, 2019. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. WGU serves more than 119,000 students nationwide and has more than 167,000 graduates in all 50 states.