The Klamath Tribes Youth Council hosted a virtual gathering to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day Monday afternoon. The short Facebook Live event included song and prayer to recognize the resilience of tribal members and their ancestors.
This year, Indigenous Peoples’ Day came just after the 10th annual Modoc Ancestral Run, during which tribal community members relayed 136 miles from Fort Klamath to Lava Beds National Monument to strengthen their connections with their homelands.
Though October 12 is a federal holiday in observance of Columbus Day, a growing number of municipalities have changed the holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day in recognition of the harm Christopher Columbus and the European colonizers who followed him inflicted upon the thousands of Indigenous groups that inhabited the Americas. Historians have found that Columbus and his crew enslaved, tortured and massacred the Native people he encountered on his 1492 voyage, in addition to spreading deadly diseases that wiped out millions.
Georgene Nelson, after school program coordinator for the Klamath Tribes, began the local celebration with a prayer of thanks while dressed in traditional regalia. Members of the youth council followed with an opening song and a land acknowledgement of the Klamath, Modoc and Yahooskin Band of Paiute peoples and their ancestors.
“Without their stewardship, we would not be here today,” said youth council co-chair Orville Schroeder.
Don Gentry, the Klamath Tribes’ chairman, said the holiday is bringing about a change in how the U.S. understands its history in relation to its Indigenous populations. He brought up the youth council’s 2015 proposal to get Indigenous Peoples’ Day recognized by Klamath County, which commissioners denied.
But the youth council’s proposal did get the state’s attention: In 2017, Oregon Governor Kate Brown officially renamed the state’s October 12 holiday Indigenous Peoples’ Day in response, making this the fourth year the holiday has been celebrated in the state. Gentry said Brown “has a heart for our Native people” because of that.
Before reading the governor’s 2020 proclamation, at-large youth council member Samantha Fernandez acknowledged Columbus Day’s fraught history and the difficult road of re-centering the holiday around Native peoples.