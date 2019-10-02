Gov. Kate Brown issued a proclamation on Sept. 25 declaring Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 as Indigenous People’s Day for the state of Oregon.
The proclamation serves as an acknowledgement of the first inhabitants of Oregon who have lived here since time immemorial and encourages all Oregonians to join in the observance of the holiday, formerly known as Columbus Day. The first Oregon Indigenous People’s Day proclamation was issued in 2017, after pressure by a group of Klamath Tribal youth, later to become the first Klamath Tribes Youth Council, to declare the holiday in order to educate Oregon citizens about the negative history behind Christopher Columbus and his acts which are considered to be the first forms of colonization and genocide against indigenous people of the North American continent.
Local celebrations
In celebration of Indigenous People’s Day, the public is invited to the 2nd Annual Indigenous People’s Day Celebration on the Oregon Tech campus in Klamath Falls, where there will be a dedication ceremony to permanently display the flags of the nine federally recognized tribes of Oregon in the Learning Resource Center. Representatives and dignitaries from the nine tribes of Oregon are expected to attend and all are encouraged to come witness the event. There will also be a community dinner held that evening on campus to commemorate the holiday, which is open to the public as well.
A presentation at Oregon Tech will be given at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, followed by lunch and discussion at 11 a.m. The flag hanging ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. and a campus tour will begin at 2 p.m. The day’s events will conclude with a 6 p.m. dinner.