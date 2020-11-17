The Klamath Tribes will close much of its operations until Dec. 2 as Oregon enters a two-week "freeze" to combat rising coronavirus cases.
On Wednesday, all tribal administration and outlying offices will be closed to walk-in traffic and the general public. Doors will be locked and only employees and "escorted individuals" will be allowed entry.
According to a release, the tribes took this action "in consideration of the exponential increase in COVID cases throughout the state of Oregon."
Tribal members seeking services are asked to postpone their visit until after Dec. 2. For urgent matters, members can call ahead and make an appointment. Individuals will not be allowed to wait in the lobby.
Face-to-face interaction will be limited and only allowed in a conference room if absolutely necessary. Only employees will be allowed into the offices and or the corridors.
The Early Childhood Development Center at 318 South Chiloquin Blvd will remain operational under heightened protocols.
Many staff will be working remotely and will be available via email and telephone.
If you are in need of assistance, please leave a General Message at 1-800-524-9787 or at our normal business numbers: 541-783-2218, 541-783-2219.
Kla-mo-ya Casino and the Sleep Inn Hotel will also be closed to the public during this time. The Crater Lake Junction Travel Center will remain open but will attempt to limit in-store capacity to 75% of maximum persons allowed.
Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services and Klamath Tribal Court will remain operational but services will be delivered through appointment, telehealth and referrals only through December 2.
All Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services offices will be closed to walk-ins and the general public. However, individuals with appointments will be attended to as scheduled.
COVID-19 testing will continue at Sky Lakes Testing Site and Rite Aid Pharmacy until Nov. 20. It will resume Nov. 23 at Chiloquin Wellness Center.