The Klamath Tribal Council announced Tuesday that the 34th annual Klamath Tribes Restoration Celebration will be canceled. The gathering was deemed unsafe due to rising COVID-19 cases, according to a release.
The celebration had been scheduled for August 21-23. While it will no longer include in-person events, the tribes will sponsor a virtual powwow coordinated by Lahoma Schonchin. The powwow and other virtual events are in the planning stages and more information will be released.
