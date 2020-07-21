Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
2017 Klamath Tribes Restoration Celebration

Laura Grabner (center) rides in the parade with her grand children during the Klamath Tribes restoration celebration parade in Chiloquin in 2017. The 2020 events has been canceled, due to COVID-19.

 H&N photo by Brittany Hosea-Small

The Klamath Tribal Council announced Tuesday that the 34th annual Klamath Tribes Restoration Celebration will be canceled. The gathering was deemed unsafe due to rising COVID-19 cases, according to a release. 

The celebration had been scheduled for August 21-23. While it will no longer include in-person events, the tribes will sponsor a virtual powwow coordinated by Lahoma Schonchin. The powwow and other virtual events are in the planning stages and more information will be released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back at heraldandnews.com for updates.

